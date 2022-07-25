Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stake Decreased by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Reneo Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.1% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $3.26 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPHM. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

