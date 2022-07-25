Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stake Decreased by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Reneo Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.1% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ RPHM opened at $3.26 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on RPHM. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.