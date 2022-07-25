Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,221,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,734,000 after purchasing an additional 74,688 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG opened at $148.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.