Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $546,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

