Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CL King from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. CL King’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.5 %

RHI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average of $101.87. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.