Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.63. 417,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,011,820. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

