Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.38. 43,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

