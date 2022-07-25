Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $9.76 Million Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 117,032 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,000. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 1.7% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NextEra Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 112,350 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,939 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.54. 12,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $2.24. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.