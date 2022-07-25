Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 142,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

