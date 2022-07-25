Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.13.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $412.88. 4,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,940. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

