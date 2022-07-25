Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.90. 46,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

