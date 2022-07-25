Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,902 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 108.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 59,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,147 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 63,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 326,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,807,918. The firm has a market cap of $183.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

