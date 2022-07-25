Ruler Protocol Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016754 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001874 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032255 BTC.
Ruler Protocol Coin Profile
Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol.
Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol
