Rune (RUNE) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Rune has a market cap of $258,122.44 and $19.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $19.10 or 0.00086275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017089 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001873 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00031806 BTC.
Rune Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Buying and Selling Rune
