Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,417,000 after purchasing an additional 278,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after buying an additional 164,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,719,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $30,334,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 target price on Rush Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

See Also

