SaTT (SATT) Market Cap Achieves $3.15 Million

SaTT (SATT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SaTT has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $43,051.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SaTT has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SaTT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,167.93 or 0.99967009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT (CRYPTO:SATT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com.

Buying and Selling SaTT

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaTT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaTT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaTT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.