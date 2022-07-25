Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,892. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17.

