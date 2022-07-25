Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.41% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $24,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8,385.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $47.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

