Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,609 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $62.20 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

