Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $66.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.