Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 396,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 109,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 226,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHD stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.