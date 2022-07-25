Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 462.9% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 276,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 227,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.35. 13,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,880. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.