Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.45% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $162,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 35,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

