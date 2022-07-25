Scotiabank Lowers Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$38.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FINGF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Finning International Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS FINGF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. Finning International has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

