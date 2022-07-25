Scry.info Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $392,816.90 and $32,821.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,870.42 or 0.99946459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.