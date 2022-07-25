Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $14.09

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $14.51. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 2,904 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
