Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $14.09

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $14.51. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 2,904 shares trading hands.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Sendas Distribuidora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $151,000. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 53.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

