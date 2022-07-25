Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires Shares of 13,300 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,172,980. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07.

