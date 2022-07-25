Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys 2,640 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,478,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after buying an additional 57,633 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,647 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 169,531 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

