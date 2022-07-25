Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,983,934. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

