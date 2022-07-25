Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 347,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,643,561. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87.

