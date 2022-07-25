Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 479.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,689. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78.

