Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.4% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,887,803. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

