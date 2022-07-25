Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $292,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.