Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $4.11 Million in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. Main Street Capital accounts for 0.5% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.13% of Main Street Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 81,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.