Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Lowers Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 23.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after acquiring an additional 521,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 20,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

