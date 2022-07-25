Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 1,079 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,390,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,080 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,123,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 153,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 110,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,520,380 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.