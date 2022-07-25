Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,539,000 after purchasing an additional 227,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,190,000 after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 511,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

DAR stock opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

