Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.75 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.