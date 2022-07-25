Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,652 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 414,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Equinox Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.