Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $212.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

