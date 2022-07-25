Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,120,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $512.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $206.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

