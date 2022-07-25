Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 20,755 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.1 %

BAM opened at $48.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,994,984 shares of company stock valued at $94,356,676 over the last three months.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.