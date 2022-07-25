Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,771 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 12,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $522.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $497.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.95.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

