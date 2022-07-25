Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 94,977 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,977 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Price Performance

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

