Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Cap Tops $90,128.22

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001677 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $90,128.22 and $219.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017208 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032254 BTC.
Shield Protocol Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Shield Protocol Coin Trading
