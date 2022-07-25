Shopping (SPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million

Shopping (SPI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $4.61 or 0.00020927 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $763,808.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,787 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling Shopping

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

