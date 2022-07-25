Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for DWF Group (LON:DWF)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($1.91) price target on the stock.
DWF Group Price Performance
Shares of LON DWF opened at GBX 95 ($1.14) on Thursday. DWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.95 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.81 ($1.56). The stock has a market cap of £309.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.65.
DWF Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at DWF Group
In other DWF Group news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.15), for a total value of £103,200.96 ($123,372.34).
About DWF Group
DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.
Recommended Stories
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.