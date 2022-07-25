Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for DWF Group (LON:DWF)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON DWF opened at GBX 95 ($1.14) on Thursday. DWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.95 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.81 ($1.56). The stock has a market cap of £309.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.92%.

In other DWF Group news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.15), for a total value of £103,200.96 ($123,372.34).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

