Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Trading Down 12%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.17 and last traded at C$27.36. Approximately 198,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 74,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SW has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.13.

Sierra Wireless Trading Down 13.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.16.

Insider Activity at Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$219.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.5890705 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total transaction of C$66,991.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,045.62.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

