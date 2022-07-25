Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.71. 4,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 347,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Insider Activity

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,934,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.