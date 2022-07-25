Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) PT Raised to $25.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.58. 9,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,900. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty Casteel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

