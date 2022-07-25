Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 37500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sirios Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.07 million and a PE ratio of -10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

